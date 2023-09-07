Hail Pelts Little Rock as Damaging Storm Sweeps Through Arkansas

A severe storm that swept through Little Rock and nearby areas on Wednesday, September 6, produced hail and winds up to 80 mph, weather officials said.

The storm downed trees and caused power outages, city officials said.

More than 14,000 customers were affected by Wednesday’s power outage, Entergy Arkansas said. Crews were still working to restore power to thousands of customers who were impacted by the storm, the company said on Thursday.

This footage showing hail and strong wind in west Little Rock was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Greg Warren, who said it was filmed on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Greg Warren via Storyful