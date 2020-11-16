“Hail Murray” yields winners beyond just the Cardinals
Senior NFL Writers Charles Robinson & Terez Paylor discuss how the Hail Mary between the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins did more than give Arizona a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. How far has it shot Murray up the MVP board? How has the Cardinals’ overall turnaround with Murray at the helm, changed the way NFL franchises will approach the 2021 draft? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.