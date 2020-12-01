Hail Mary! and 2-point conversion creates all-time bad beat for Seattle supporters

What started as a prayer ended with a crushing defeat for anyone who had the Seattle Seahawks in a wager against the spread in their game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Jason Myers kicked a field goal with 1:13 left in the game to give Seattle a 23-9 lead. A comfortable spot for those who had decided to play the road team and lay the 6.5 points against an Eagles team that has struggled in 2020 and whose offensive showed little life at the Linc.

And…then…it happened.

Carson Wentz drove the Eagles downfield. The drive went like this:

(1:13 – 4th) J.Myers kicks 63 yards from SEA 35 to PHI 2. B.Scott pushed ob at PHI 42 for 40 yards (U.Amadi; D.Randall).

1st & 10 at PHI 42 (1:05 – 4th) (Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to 50 for 8 yards (K.Wright).

2nd & 2 at 50 (0:41 – 4th) (No Huddle, Shotgun) C.Wentz pass short right to B.Scott to SEA 33 for 17 yards (B.Wagner).

1st & 10 at SEA 33 (0:21 – 4th) (No Huddle) C.Wentz spiked the ball to stop the clock. Still, plenty of breathing room and no reason to sweat, right?

On the next play, this happens:

2nd & 10 at SEA 33

(0:12 – 4th) Richard Rodgers Pass From Carson Wentz for 33 Yrd

Eagles convert the Hail Mary with 12 seconds left. #FlyEaglesFly 📺: #SEAvsPHI on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/zmAJGTFGBG pic.twitter.com/RbZdxGAsgx — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2020

Still, it is 23-15 and with the PAT, it becomes 23-16, a seven-point victory.

One problem. Eagles coach Doug Pederson loves the 2-point conversion, attempting them double-digit times. So, of course, Pederson keeps the offense on the field and …

Miles Sanders runs it up the gut and into the end zone for the two points that leave anyone who had Seattle and gave 6.5 points with a bad case of indigestion.

Final score: Seattle 23, Philadelphia 17. Any way you slice that, it is a six-point margin.

Ugh.