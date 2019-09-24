HaHa Clinton-Dix: ‘I came to Chicago to be a part of something special’

The Bears had an epic victory during Week 3 last night against Washington and there were plenty of things to celebrate, but for safety HaHa Clinton-Dix Monday's 31-15 victory over his former team was even more significant.

In his first matchup against the Redskins since signing with the Bears in the off-season, Clinton-Dix had his first defensive touchdown of the season (complete with the always entertaining defensive touchdown dance). His interception in the first quarter and 37-yard pick-six set the tone for the Bears for the rest of the night.

In a locker room video released on the Bears' Twitter account, Clinton-Dix enters with thunderous applause (and ‘HaHa' laughter) from his teammates and takes the time to say how much the win meant to him.

"I came here to be a part of something special," Clinton-Dix says as the group huddles up. "Let's enjoy this win!"

Since you can never have enough videos of the Bears celebrating, you can watch the video below.

