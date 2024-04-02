Hagi's Galatasaray links shot down - gossip

[Getty Images]

No talks have taken place between Ianis Hagi, the Rangers midfielder currently on loan to Alaves, and Galatasaray. A report suggesting a deal has been done for a summer transfer is fake news, although the Turkish club are in love with the 25-year-old because his father previously played for them. (Emanuel Rosu on X)

Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi has shot down reports that Galatasaray have agreed a deal to sign son Ianis from Rangers after the attacking midfielder returns from his loan in La Liga with Alaves. (Daily Record)

Philippe Clement believes Kemar Roofe's physical condition is getting "better and better" and has welcomed the increased competition for places the fit-again Jamaica striker is creating up front, but the Rangers manager did not want to address the 31-year-old's prospects of a new contract beyond the summer. (The Scotsman)

Sam Lammers, the 26-year-old currently on loan to Utrecht, believes he was not given a fair crack of the whip by Rangers because he was always played as a number 10 instead of his favoured position as a striker. (Football Scotland)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has held talks with Mohamed Diomande about his international future as the on-loan Nordsjaelland midfielder wrestles with the decision of whether to play for Ghana or Ivory Coast. (The Herald)

Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn believes that his agent, Christian Nerlinger, will be supporting his side in this weekend's Glasgow derby despite the former midfielder having played for Rangers. (The National)

