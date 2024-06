Rangers forward Ianis Hagi made his second appearance at Euro 2024 but was unable to help prevent Romania losing to Belgium in a Group E thriller.

The 25-year-old came off the bench in the 68th minute with his side trailing to Youri Tielemans' early opener.

Romelu Lukaku had a goal ruled out before Kevin de Bruyne wrapped up the 2-0 win late on, leaving the group on a knife-edge as all four teams have three points.

Read the full report