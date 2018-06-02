Haggerty's NHL Mock Draft 2.0: How it shakes out after the combine?

Last week was one of those important ones for the 2018 NHL Draft class as they convened in Buffalo for the NHL scouting combine and got tested, poked, prodded and interviewed by all 31 NHL teams, and their accompanying media followers, in a whirlwind final exam prior to the actual draft June 22-23 in Dallas.

Most of the interviews are 15-20 minutes Q&A's where teams talk about how the player might fit into the organization, the family background for each of the players and perhaps a few prepared questions that might shed a little light on the makeup of the player. It's certainly not an exact science, but it's also a player development tool that each of the NHL teams uses to varying success over the combine week.

Certainly, GMs such as the Bruins' Don Sweeney can get a feel for a player's personality and makeup in the way they simply answer some of the questions tossed at them.

"You do get some kids that there will be a string there to pull on, and some of the dynamics that exist, in their own situations, their own team dynamic, how they envision themselves and how we see them. It's sort of questioning back and forth as to whether or not those things align. If they don't, maybe you push a little bit harder, and you're looking for analogies as to how they see themselves and where your own guys see them potentially," said Sweeney, whose first pick - as of now - is a second-rounder at No. 57. "You like to hear what their timelines are. You can imagine that that's probably shortened with some of their people that they've…some of have played against or certainly have been in the same circle with [people that are] obviously playing in the National Hockey League.

"So, it shortens their own timeline. You do get, every once in a while, you get a young man who is pretty refreshing and gets a little more realistic and you kind of acknowledge ‘Hey that's a refreshing approach to hear from a young man.' Maybe he's a little more mature [for his age]."

Here's the second edition of a mock draft of those who'll hear their names called in a few weeks in Dallas, regardless of the strengths and weakness of this year's crop:

1. Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin, defenseman (Frolunda, Sweden):

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound Dahlin is the consensus first overall pick and delayed reaction reward for the Sabres finally getting that top pick after spectacularly missing it when they tanked for Connor McDavid. Dahlin has size, skating, offense and the ability to play big-time minutes and should be a franchise D-man in Buffalo for the next 10-plus years. He should be able to step in and make an impact right away. Adding him to the mix they already have in Buffalo could start to make them a much better team rather quickly. Interestingly enough, Dahlin would be only the second Swedish player selected first overall after Mats Sundin went first to Maple Leafs back in 1989. Dahlin has the makings of being even more of an impact player than Sundin turned out to be in Toronto.

2. Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov, right wing (Barrie Colts): The ultra-skilled Svechnikov has drawn comparisons to Ilya Kovalchuk in his time in the OHL, and has size, puck skills, scoring ability and pretty much everything you'd want from a blue-chip winger prospect. The 6-3, 187-pounder is projected to go as high as No. 2 to the Hurricanes given his pedigree and his production after popping in 40 goals in 44 games for Barrie last season. The Hurricanes could really use a franchise forward to go along with their stable of young defensemen. Carolina will have their choice of all the best wingers in the draft and it's expected that Svechnikov will be the named called.



3. Montreal Canadiens

Brady Tkachuk, left wing (Boston University):

The younger brother will beat older brother Matthew by getting selected three spots earlier in the draft and could be in the Habs lineup rather quickly given his pro-style game of ruggedness and power along with excellent skating ability for a big body. Tkachuk plays with the mean streak just like older brother Matthew and could really bring some attitude and swagger to a Habs group that needs both as they explore trading current left winger Max Pacioretty. Tkachuk is the type who could step in quickly for Pacioretty and help provide the same kind of offense and physical presence - along with a much bigger upside - down the line. Clearly, the Habs could use a franchise center rather than a power forward winger like Tkachuk, but drafting based on need rather than talent is a sure way to make bad picks.

4. Ottawa Senators

Filip Zadina, left wing (Halifax Mooseheads):

The 6-1, 190-pounder has the smarts, big-game performances and 200-foot game teams are looking for to go along with the requisite offensive production skills for players at the top of the draft. None of that is his best quality, however, as he has the hands and the shot of a natural goal-scorer with the "shoot the puck" mentality to go along with it. He could go to Montreal with the third overall pick as they decide between a player like Zadina and a high-ceiling college prospect like Tkachuk and one would expect that Ottawa will be happy to scoop up whichever of those two players that happens to fall to them at No. 4.

5. Arizona Coyotes

Adam Boqvist, defenseman (Brynas, Sweden):

Boqvist is part of the new breed of smaller, faster and creative defensemen that are now getting selected near the top of the first round and are expected to make a massive offensive impact quickly. The Coyotes have stocked up on traditional, big-bodied young D-men the past couple of years, but Boqvist is the kind of player that could really add a different element to a team that needs to play with the puck much, much more. He's only 5-11, 170-pounds and may not be able to jump immediately to the NHL based simply on his size and strength, but NHL teams are clearly now paying close attention to back-end players who could wind up being the next Erik Karlsson-type, impact D-man. Boqvist has a chance to be that kind of player. Who knows? Perhaps his presence could also energize Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who has developed some bad habits in his time in lowly Arizona.

6. Detroit Red Wings

Quinn Hughes, defenseman (University of Michigan):

The 5-10, 174-pounder had an excellent freshman season at Michigan that included a key role on Team USA at the World Juniors, and would be a nice addition to a Detroit team that could use more youth and skill on their back end. The five goals and 29 points in 37 games for the Wolverines were certainly solid, especially for a freshman, but Hughes is not quite considered in the same category as either Boqvist or Dahlin when it comes to pure offensive skill. Still, Detroit could do a heck of a lot worse than picking a very good player from the Michigan with their lottery pick. It would feel good for the Red Wings to finally get one of the local collegiate players for their team after watching blue-chipper Zach Werenski get locked up by the Blue Jackets in the first round a couple of years ago.

7. Vancouver Canucks

Noah Dobson, defenseman (Acadie-Bathurst):

A 6-3, 187-pound defenseman prospect who is more of a complete, traditional, two-way D-man than some of the smaller and offensive-minded players Hughes, Boqvist and Dahlin. Dobson is no slouch when it comes to puck-moving and creating offense even if he isn't quite a catalyst-type player, but he's also a physical, strong defender that will be able to play in every situation and should chew up minutes for the Canucks. Vancouver has hit with forward prospects like Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser in recent drafts, so finding a way to get a blue-chip defenseman into the mix has to be something that GM Jim Benning is highly interested in.

8. Chicago Blackhawks

Oliver Wahlstrom, right wing (US National Development Team):

The 6-1, 205-pounder has been on the radar of many hockey fans since his days as a New England youth hockey player performing stunning one-on-one moves. Now, he's set to be a top-10 pick and it looks like he's also going to have a collegiate career at Boston College for as long as the Eagles program can keep the NHL scouts away. Wahlstrom has some breathtaking offensive ability with 48 goals and 94 points in 62 games for the US National Development Team, and has size, skating, shooting and considerable strength. He also brings a willingness to go the scoring areas that doesn't always come quickly for young prospects. This is the kind of player who could quickly make an impact with the Blackhawks after a year of college seasoning at the Heights.

9. New York Rangers

Evan Bouchard, defenseman (London Knights):

The 6-2, 192-pounder is exactly the kind of solid D-man that the Rangers could use after jettisoning Ryan McDonagh and Nick Holden last season at the trade deadline. This pick makes all the sense in the world with the Blueshirts holding a bevy of first-round selections. The 25 goals and 87 points in 67 OHL games last season really speak to some high-end offensive potential. When it comes down to it, the Rangers need to stock up on forwards, defensemen and find the next No. 1 goaltender after Henrik Lundqvist, so no pressure on the Blueshirts with this top-10 pick in the middle of their roster reloading.

10. Edmonton Oilers

Ty Smith, defenseman (Spokane Chiefs):

The 5-10, 175-pound Smith is another smaller, skilled defenseman who showed some very good offensive instincts while posting three goals and 27 points on the power-play this season. Overall, Smith piled up 73 points in 69 games while showing very strong instincts on the first pass out of the zone, a really strong knack for creating offense on the power play and enough of everything else to be a catalyst NHL D-man. Even better for the Oilers, Smith's defense and overall game put him at a level where he might be closer to ready to contribute for Edmonton.

11. New York Islanders

Barrett Hayton, center (Sault St. Marie Greyhounds):

Hayton is the odds-on favorite to be the first center selected. It feels a little later than usual at the 11th overall spot. But the 6-1, 190-pound Hayton is a strong all-around performer who will make a strong candidate for all situations as a good two-way center with a playmaking instinct and great hockey sense. Clearly, the offense is there, too, with 23 goals and 60 points in 63 games, but it's the overall package that makes him such an attractive candidate as the Isles may have a huge void at center if John Tavares leaves in free agency. Center clearly might be a place where the Islanders want to shore up in the draft.

12. New York Islanders (from Calgary)

Joel Farabee, left wing (US National Development Team):

Farabee still has some filling out and strengthening to do at 6-foot, 168 pounds, but has the numbers and skills with 33 goals and 76 points in 62 games for the US Development team last season. Farabee's game is built around speed and grittiness and the kind of leadership qualities that will make him an asset for any team down the line. Add in the quick release and the strong hockey IQ and he's a player who brings a lot to the table for whichever team drafts him. Farabee sounds like the kind of player that could fit in with what the Islanders want to start building and brings something they don't have on their NHL roster. Farabee is committed to play at BU next season, so this is the kind of pick that could be a bit of a slow play while the Islanders allow him to develop into a more finished NHL product.

13. Dallas Stars

Joe Veleno, center (Drummondville

Voltiguers): The 6-1, 193-pound center has shown speed and playmaking in junior hockey and would give the Stars another strong prospect down the middle with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn in the prime of their careers. Veleno is a strong power-play guy and a 200-foot player who competes in all zones, so there isn't a lot to dislike about his game particularly in the middle of the first round for a team already squarely on the playoff bubble. Veleno really hit his stride after getting dealt from Saint John to Drummondville in the middle of the season and certainly improved his draft standing with a strong finish to his season in the QMJHL, as the 48 points in 33 games for Drummondville would attest.

14. Philadelphia Flyers (from St. Louis)

Serron Noel, right wing (Oshawa Generals):

The 6-5, 205-pound Noel is a prototypical power forward with size, strength and plenty of skill to finish plays around the net. The kind of player the Flyers will always gladly draft and develop. With Wayne Simmonds approaching 30 and possibly unrestricted free agency, they're a team that's always valued size and strength on the wing along with their skilled forwards. The 28 goals and 53 points certainly aren't the kind of eye-popping arcade game numbers that some of the other lottery picks will have posted, but they are excellent when combined with his size and strength of all of those other wingers. If you miss out on Brady Tkachuk as a power forward at the top of the draft then Noel would make a pretty decent consolation prize.

15. Florida Panthers

Rasmus Kupari, center (Karpat, Finland):

The 6-1, 183-pound Kupari has flashed elite shooting and passing skills for a center and clearly has something going while putting up a strong showing as a teenager in Finland's top league. He could be a really sound pick for the Panthers given that it looks as if Kupari will need additional time in Finland to build strength and the defensive side of his game. The Panthers will be able to afford that period of development given the young talent they already possess up front on their roster and that could pay off with a player who might have some of the best skills among the forwards in the draft.

16. Colorado Avalanche

Grigori Denisenko, left wing (Loko Yaroslavl, MHL):

The 5-10, 165-pound Denisenko has some dazzling skills and high-end offensive ability and could really explode in the next couple of years as he gains more strength. The nine goals and 22 points in 30 games only hint at the overall offensive ability as a big-time winger and it may be a few years before he's actually up to snuff in the NHL. So, there's going to need to be a bit of patience from the Avs should they take him. Certainly, there need to be some significant gains in terms of size and strength. Still, there's no doubting the talent and the Avalanche could roll the dice in the middle of the first round on a potential impact forward offensively.

17. New Jersey Devils

Bode Wilde, defenseman (US National Development Team):

Armed with one of the best hockey names in the draft, the 6-2, 196-pound Wilde has ideal size and skill set to match on the back end. Wilde is strong and durable with all of the key ingredients to be able to play big minutes in all situations, has an excellent first step to get into fast gear with his skating game and also boasts a big, booming shot to really check off all the boxes at defenseman. The Devils made a nice step this season getting back into the playoffs, but they also showed that they needed to shore up their talent level pretty much across the board. Wilde would make a really nice acquisition in the second half of the first round.

18. Columbus Blue Jackets

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, center/wing (Liiga, Finland):

The 6-2, 190-pound Kotkaniemi impressed in his first full season in the top pro league in Finland and starred for Team Finland on their World Junior team. The big Finn has great vision and playmaking ability along with the versatility of playing either center or wing and could check off a lot of boxes on a team where there's plenty of high-end talent for years to come. The 10 goals and 29 points in 57 games for Liiga were very impressive and the sense is, with his game based on skill, that it wouldn't take him long to start making an impact in the NHL. You would certainly expect that Jarmo Kekalainen isn't going to be too shy about taking the best available Finnish player at this point in the draft.

19. Philadelphia Flyers

Rasmus Sandin, defenseman (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds):

The 5-11, 190-pound Sandin certainly is another blueliner on the smaller side, but like many of those others first-rounders, he also has good skating wheels, a big and heavy shot and good instincts for the passing game. Sandin didn't look like much of a defensive liability either while playing for the Soo, so he could be a really nice pickup for a team looking to stockpile D-man prospects behind young NHL-proven commodities in Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov.

20. Los Angeles Kings

Vitaly Kravstov, right wing (Chelyabinsk, KHL):

The 6-2, 183-pound Kravstov really jumped up on scouts' radars when he stepped up in the KHL playoffs with six goals and 11 points in 16 games after a mostly non-descript rookie season. The skating, hands and willingness to play around the net are all there for Kravstov, who might not be far off from an NHL look given the way he flashed in the KHL. Given the Russian forward's all-around game, he would make a nice fit with a Kings outfit that's always looking to get a little more explosive and offensively viable up front to go along with a pretty well-stocked roster.

21. San Jose Sharks

Isac

Lundestrom, center/left wing (Lulea, Sweden: The 6-foot, 185-pound Lundestrom is good value with the 21st pick for the Sharks given that some scouts think he's the best center in the draft. Lundestrom, 18, held his own in the Swedish Elite League as and shows top-gear speed and offense-producing ability from the middle of the lineup that will only improve with time. On a team with an aging group up front that's got plenty of size and strength, lightning-quick Lundestrom could be a very nice complement to a playoff-proven group. The challenge will come for Lundestrom on the defensive side and that's what will likely keep him out of the NHL for a season or two.

22. Ottawa Senators (from Pittsburgh)

Jared McIsaac, defenseman (Halifax Mooseheads):

McIsaac has dropped a little in his draft season, but the 6-1, 194-pounder makes sense for the Senators as they brace for the possibility they'll be losing Erik Karlsson. McIsaac has good size and his offensive production with Halifax was pretty strong with nine goals and 47 points in 65 games last season, but a number of smaller, more skilled D-men passed by him in the traditional draft rankings ahead of next month's big weekend. While he's not a dynamic game-changer like some of the defensemen at the top of the draft, he could be a solid D-man capable of playing a long time in the NHL. There's plenty of value in those kinds of players.

23. Anaheim Ducks

K'Andre Miller, defenseman (US National Development Team):

The converted forward is a big, hard-skating body that can finish off checks, move the puck and should provide the kind of young blood that the Ducks need on their back end after jettisoning a lot of their young prospects. Miller is headed to the University of Wisconsin next season, where he should continue developing his game, and definitely feels like the kind of big, physical D-man who could have a lot of success in the Pacific Division. For an Anaheim team that should be on the long road toward getting younger, faster and more explosive, Miller is a pretty good piece right in the middle of that mix.

24. Minnesota Wild

Ryan McLeod, center/winger (Mississauga Steelheads):

The 6-2, 192-pound McLeod is a fast and agile skater who also has good size and willingness to mix it up in all zones and showed plenty of playmaking ability with 26 goals and 70 points in 68 games for the Steelheads last season. The versatility of playing center or wing certainly can't be overlooked in this day and age of the NHL as well. He's got good hockey bloodlines as the younger brother of Devils first-round pick Michael McLeod and would give the Wild some good, young talent up front, where they are looking a little over-the-hill these days.

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

Mattias Samuelsson, defenseman (US National Development Team):

The 6-4, 216-pound Samuelsson is the kind of big, two-way defenseman that the Leafs don't have enough of right now. Samuelsson isn't a greyhound D-man, obviously, but still posted 10 goals and 31 points in 58 games for the US Development team last season. Samuelsson is the son of Kjell Samuelsson, who was an outstanding defender in the NHL, and is much more mobile, creative and geared toward a possible top-pairing role than his old man. While it's possible the Leafs could be shopping for an eventual power forward replacement for James van Riemsdyk as well, Samuelsson seems like much more of a sure bet in Toronto.

26. New York Rangers (from Boston)

Akil Thomas, center/wing (Niagara IceDogs):

The 6-foot, 170-pound Thomas posted 22 goals and 81 points in 68 games for the IceDogs last season, and has excellent skating and puck-handling skills to go along with a really dangerous shot from the face-off circle. The bottom line on this kid is that he's a playmaker. For a Rangers team that needs a little bit of everything, Thomas could be an excellent pick based on his versatility, offensive upside and would make another excellent part of the haul that the Blueshirts received from the Bruins in exchange for trade deadline dud Rick Nash.

27. Chicago Blackhawks (from Nashville)

Martin Kaut, right wing (Dynamo Pardubice, Czech):

The 6-1, 174-pound winger has shown a good ability to finish plays and provide offense in his limited time in the Czech leagues, but was a point-per-game player (seven points in seven games) at the world junior tournament, where the radars are truly up for the NHL scouting staffs. Kaut is a player who really pushed up in the rankings later in the year and could rise even higher based on his standing along with other prospects. The good offensive abilities for Kaut should be a nice fit for a Blackhawks, who need to get younger, more skilled and more dangerous offensively as they support their established core group with an infusion of younger talent.

28. New York Rangers (from Tampa Bay)

Jack McBain, center (Toronto, OJHL):

The 6-3, 196-pound McBain used his size, strength and skill to dominate at the OJHL level after opting to stay there rather than jump to the USHL ahead of an expected matriculation to BC in the fall. McBain has the size that you can't teach and he's impressed at international level competition before such as in the Ivan Hlinka Tournament. Clearly, there will be a quality of competition question mark until his freshman season gets going with the Eagles, but there's clearly more than enough talent and tools there for the Blueshirts to take a flier on him at the end of the first round. The big-bodied, front-line center that he may become is too much to pass up on.

29. St. Louis Blues (from Winnipeg)

Dominik Bokk, right wing (Vaxjo, Sweden): The 6-1, 179-pound Bokk is German-born playing in Sweden and showed off his silky smooth hands and playmaking abilities with five points in five games for the Germans at the World Juniors. Bokk has been a very good player going through the Vaxjo system in Sweden and ended up playing 15 games at the elite level. Certainly, he's got pretty good size and his overall offense is solid, but where he really excels is in the passing and playmaking game, where he could make a really nice impact with St. Louis down the line.



30. Detroit Red Wings (from Vegas, draft spot still to be determined)

Jacob Olofsson, center (Timra IK, Allsvenskan, Sweden):

The 6-2, 192-pound Olofsson is a strong, two-way center out of the Swedish leagues who could provide the kind of excellent all-around center that the Red Wings could use to eventually replace Pavel Datsyuk. Olofsson has size, strength and speed to go along with the good offensive and solid defense. He's drawn favorable comparisons to Patrice Bergeron and Anze Kopitar. That's some very solid company for a young prospect and would be a really fine get for the Wings at the very beginning of a long rebuilding process.

31. Washington Capitals (draft slot still to be determined)

Ryan Merkley, defenseman (Guelph Storm):

The 5-11, 170-pound Ontario native has the offensive goods on the back end, and posted 13 goals and 67 points in 63 games for the Storm last season. The shot, the passing, skating and hockey tools are on point for a player who clearly has the skill to be selected higher than this based on talent alone. Still, he's been a bit of a problem with suspensions, poor defense and on-ice frustration for in his brief junior career and doesn't always exhibit the best body language on the ice when things aren't going his way. Clearly, he's the kind of talent that the Capitals might just roll the dice on - particularly in their situation with a strong veteran core that could use some young, explosive NHL talent.

