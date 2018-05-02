Haggerty's Morning Skate: Suspension coming for Wilson's hit?

Here are all the links from around the hockey world, and what I'm reading, with the month of May here and the Bruins still playing hockey. That's a beautiful thing.

*Pro Hockey Talk has the story of Penguins coach Mike Sullivan wanting something done about habitual line-stepper Tom Wilson, who delivered a much-talked about, devastating hit against the Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese on Tuesday. It resulted in a broken jaw and a concussion for Aston-Reese, but the replays all look to me like it was a good, hard hockey hit this time around rather than something he could be suspended for doing. Just one man's opinion and I'm not a huge fan of Wilson at all, but that seemed like a bad result in a contact sport to me rather than somebody targeting the head. In the end, he'll be getting a hearing from the Player Safety Department, but you have to think this is about a number of Wilson-authored hits in these playoffs rather than just this single one.

*The Hockey News is still not sold on Tuukka Rask making his presence felt in these playoffs for the Bruins. He helped steal Game 4 in the first round and was brilliant in Game 1 for the Bruins vs. Tampa Bay, but the point is well taken that he's been inconsistent.

*Want to hear some completely unfettered Pittsburgh Penguins cheerleading? Then take a gander at any of Mark Madden's "stuff." What a Penguins footy pajama-wearing honk this guy is.

*Something is off with the Nashville Predators right now, or maybe this is about the Winnipeg Jets being really, really good?

*Guy Boucher will be back with the Ottawa Senators as coach next season, but it sounds like he's going to be on some thin ice after the way this season went.

*For something completely different: The oral history of the "Karate Kid" movie is some very well done stuff by Alex Prewitt.

