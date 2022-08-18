Hagerstown wins Little League World Series opener in dramatic fashion

Hagerstown scored on an Iowa error in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to win their Little League World Series opener 8-7.

With runners on first and second and one out, Jaykob Troutwine hit a ground ball to the Iowa shortstop, who stepped on second but overthrew his first baseman. Preston Allred came around to notch the winning run.

The Indiana champions representing the Great Lakes Region will next play Monday afternoon. Iowa had recovered from an early six-run deficit to tie the score.

ALL THE EMOTIONS IN THE #LLWS



Indiana wins it in walk-off fashion‼️ pic.twitter.com/gW3hWZ46TC — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2022

The fans back home were excited about the outcome.

Hagerstown wins it! Hall the hero this time.



First LLWS game ✅️

First LLWS win ✅️ pic.twitter.com/qT009ELVKl — Zach Piatt (@zachpiatt13) August 18, 2022

Hagerstown batted around in the first, scoring four runs. Kaden Hall doubled in Troutwine for the first run, a bases-loaded walk brought in the second run and Clark Thornburg's single produced two more.

the kids from Hagerstown had themselves a first inning pic.twitter.com/pJHI7K20C0 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 18, 2022

A ROCKET DOUBLE FROM CLARK THORNBURG AND HAGERSTOWN IS POURING IT ON EARLY‼️ pic.twitter.com/LMDdbanNQd — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) August 18, 2022

Indiana's team scored three times in the second inning. RBI hits by Graham Vinson and Hayden Moore chased Iowa's starting pitcher. Hagerstown also scored on a passed ball.

Iowa scored one in the top of the first.

An Iowa three-run triple followed by a fielder's choice in the third cut Indiana's lead to 7-5. After a walk later in the inning, Hagerstown starting pitcher Hall was replaced on the mound by Heath Johnson.

Iowa tied the score at 7 in the fourth. Indiana had a couple of stellar defensive plays that were narrowly too late to get outs.

Indiana has made it to Williamsport!



Dive into all their highlights and best moments as we take a look at How They Got There. pic.twitter.com/XZ8ImHtkyx — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 18, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Hagerstown, Indiana, plays in 2022 Little League World Series