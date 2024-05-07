Hagerstown Flying Boxcars staff member dies after inaugural home opener

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A key member of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars staff died Saturday night after the new baseball team had its inaugural home opener.

The team shared news of the death of PT Schlosser, Director of Stadium Operations, on its website:

It is with great sadness to inform our fans that a key member of the Flying Boxcars Front Office family passed away last night following the game. PT Schlosser, Director of Stadium Operations, was a dedicated employee and a respected colleague and friend to everyone in our organization. The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars game will be postponed today, and we will play a doubleheader on Monday consisting of two 7 inning games starting at 4:00, with gates opening at 3:30. Thank you for your understanding and please keep PT and his family in your prayers. Hagerstown Flying Boxcars

According to Schlosser’s bigoraphical information that appears on the Flying Boxcars’ website, the Pennsylvania native received degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and West Chester University. Prior to joining the Boxcars, Schlosser was with the University of Colorado as a building operations coordinator. His operations experience prior to that came from working with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Soccer Club.

Minor League Baseball made its return to Hagerstown this season after leaving the city at the end of the 2019 season. Construction on Meritus Park, which holds roughly 4,000 people and is the home of the Flying Boxcars, began in 2023.

