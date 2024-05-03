Hagerstown’s Flying Boxcars ready to take the field in its new stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars will play their first ever home game at Meritus Park Saturday. But not everyone will be allowed in to the see the game as the team takes part in its inaugural season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

“It will be season ticket holders only, for our first homestand,” said General Manager David Benkstone.

There’s still work that needs to be finished on the stadium, according to Benkstone, before it can open to all fans.

The stadium can hold roughly 4,000 fans, as construction started on the estimated $84 million ballpark about a year ago.

“We actually like it. It’s very nice,” said baseball fan Rita Kwartceng, who has only seen the stadium from the exterior. “I think it’s all good and all nice. So far, so good.”

The team had a backup plan in place in case the stadium was not ready.

“We had the ability to use the stadium down in [league rival] Frederick if we needed it, Blenkstone said.

Minor League baseball left Hagerstown after the 2019 season, when Major League got rid of the Suns, as it reduced the number of minor league teams. Hagerstown had been the Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

“We’re ready to go, we’re anxious,” said Blenkstone, as a new era of professional baseball gets ready to take the field in Hagerstown

