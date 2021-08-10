HAGENS BERMAN Encourages Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Mar. 16, 2018 - July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 21, 2021

Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/PLL

Contact An Attorney Now:PLL@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed material information concerning Piedmont's progress toward obtaining necessary permits and zoning variances to build a large lithium mine in Gaston County, North Carolina.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that Piedmont: (1) has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits, (2) did not inform relevant government authorities of its actual plans, (3) did not file proper applications with state and local authorities, and (4) did not have "strong local government support."

On July 20, 2021, investors began to learn the truth when Reuters reported that (1) Piedmont had not even applied for the necessary mining permit or zoning variances, (2) five of the seven members of the Gaston County's board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected, and (3) the relationship between the company and county officials is increasingly strained.

These events sent the price of Piedmont American Depository Shares sharply lower.

Most recently, on Aug. 6, 2021, Reuters reported the Gaston County Commissioners unanimously approved a 60-day mining moratorium and said the company "cannot be trusted" to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens. Reuters also reported an outside adviser to the Commissioners informed them that a mine of this size was never anticipated in the development regulations.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Piedmont concealed known building permit and zoning risks posed by the Gaston County mine," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Piedmont Lithium and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Piedmont Lithium should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email PLL@hbsslaw.com.

# # #

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659188/HAGENS-BERMAN-Encourages-Piedmont-Lithium-PLL-Investors-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Pending

Recommended Stories

  • A crypto exchange just agreed to pay $10 million to settle an SEC probe claiming it failed to register

    Commissioner Hester Peirce, who has often publicly criticized SEC rulings, argued that the agency had held Poloniex to an unworkable standard.

  • A pizza restaurant owner says he poached staff from rivals thanks to his earlier closing time, and says 'everything is fair game' during the labor shortage

    A Your Pie pizza franchisee in Iowa told Bloomberg that he's instructed his general managers to poach workers from rival restaurants.

  • Tesla was told to pay $1 million to a Black former employee who said supervisors called him the N-word and made him push a heavier cart after he confronted them

    An arbitrator said Tesla was liable for harassment because it didn't take action against Melvin Berry's supervisors.

  • Ex-Tesla Employee Gets $1 Million Settlement After Company Failed to Stop Supervisors From Calling Him the N-Word

    A Black man who formerly worked at a Tesla plant in Northern California was paid a $1 million settlement after an arbitrator ruled that the company failed to stop his supervisors for calling him the N-word and creating a racially hostile work environment.

  • Amazon to compensate for unsafe goods sold by independent traders

    US online retail giant Amazon pledged Tuesday to directly compensate customers harmed or injured by faulty goods bought from independent sellers on its platform.

  • In a world first, South Africa grants a patent to an artificial intelligence system

    DABUS is an AI system created by Stephen Thaler, a pioneer in the field of AI and programming. The system simulates human brainstorming and creates new inventions.

  • Amazon to pay shoppers hurt by others' products

    Amazon will pay customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others sell on it U.S. platform.The tech giant made the announcement on Tuesday (August 10).It's a policy that could ultimately reduce litigation for Amazon.Consumers have sued the world's largest online retailer for years because they say it is liable when a merchant sells bad products on Amazon.com.Amazon still argues that sellers themselves are responsible and most courts have ruled in its favour.But one state court in California said last year it could be liable for goods it stores and ships through its Fulfillment by Amazon programme.Amazon will now pay valid claims of up to $1000 from September 1 at no cost to sellers. The firm also said it may step in with more help if sellers are unresponsive.

  • Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart must face India antitrust probe, top court says

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and Walmart's Flipkart must face antitrust investigations ordered against them in India, the country's Supreme Court ruled on Monday, in a blow to the leading e-commerce giants which had urged judges to quash the inquiries. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered the investigation against the companies last year https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-antitrust-ecommerce/india-orders-antitrust-probe-of-amazon-walmarts-flipkart-idUSKBN1ZC1BO for allegedly promoting select sellers on their e-commerce platforms and using business practices that stifle competition. The companies deny any wrongdoing and mounted legal challenges in lower courts https://www.reuters.com/technology/india-court-quashes-amazon-flipkart-plea-against-antitrust-probe-2021-07-23 and at the Supreme Court against the investigation, saying the CCI did not have enough evidence to pursue the matter.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

  • More families of residents who died of COVID-19 sue Freedom Square

    SEMINOLE — Families of at least seven residents who died after contracting COVID-19 at the Freedom Square of Seminole retirement community have filed lawsuits against its owners, claiming administrators failed to adequately protect their loved ones. Over 100 residents and several staff members tested positive for the coronavirus after an outbreak ravaged the sprawling 15-acre complex in 2020. ...

  • INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Kanzhun Limited ('Kanzhun' or 'the Company') (NASDAQ:BZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Cuomo accuser speaks publicly for the first time

    CBS NEWS' JERICKA DUNCAN: "Being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime."BRITTANY COMMISSO: "What he did to me was a crime."A former assistant who filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with CBS News and the Albany Times-Union airing Monday. Brittany Commisso is one of 11 women Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing, according to an investigative report released by the state attorney general's office last week. She recently filed a criminal complaint with the Albany sheriff's office. COMMISSO: "Then there started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek, and then there was at one point a hug, and then when he went to go kiss me on the cheek, he'd quickly turned his head and he kissed me on the lips." Commisso, identified only as "executive assistant #1" in the report, told state investigators that Cuomo fondled her breast on one occasion, the most serious allegation the governor faces. She also said he rubbed her backside while taking a photo. Cuomo has resisted widespread calls for his resignation, including from fellow Democrats such as President Joe Biden, but he could soon face impeachment and removal from office by state lawmakers. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer told reporters on Friday that Commisso's account was fabricated, citing emails and other evidence she said undermines her story.

  • Dominion sues Newsmax, One America over U.S. election fraud claims

    (Reuters) -Dominion Voting Systems Corp on Tuesday sued two conservative media networks, One America News Network and Newsmax Media Inc, saying they defamed the U.S. voting machine company by spreading false claims that it rigged the 2020 election against then-U.S. President Donald Trump. Dominion also filed a lawsuit making similar allegations against businessman Patrick Byrne, the former chief executive of online retailer Overstock.com Inc.

  • Appeals court rules Louisiana oil-and-gas lawsuits must be heard in federal court

    A federal appeals court has dealt a blow to proponents of dozens of environmental lawsuits aimed at oil and gas companies that have operated in Louisiana.

  • Facebook pressed by U.S. lawmakers on disabling NYU research accounts

    U.S. lawmakers pressed Facebook Inc on Monday on why it disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform, saying it was "imperative" that experts be allowed to look into "harmful activity ... proliferating on its platforms." Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of a group of New York University researchers, citing concerns about other users' privacy. Senators Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner and Chris Coons pressed Facebook in a letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to answer a series of questions.

  • Bam Margera files lawsuit over Jackass firing and compares himself to Britney Spears

    Margera was allegedly fired from ‘Jackass 4: Forever’ after failing a drugs test

  • Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts files lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault

    Virginia Roberts accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her at Epstein's mansion when she was 17, according to a lawsuit filed in New York.

  • Florida is suing Piney Point’s owners. Is the state also to blame?

    Florida’s lawsuit against the owner of the Piney Point fertilizer plant property breaks down the many ways the state says HRK Holdings failed to care for the site. It is supposed to leave no doubt that, after years of struggling to maintain the complex, HRK left Piney Point open to disaster. But all those allegations, critics say, also read like a list of warning signs that the Florida ...

  • Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated May Not Be Able to Collect Unemployment Benefits

    As people continue to return to the office amidst the surging Delta variant, more employers are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs. However, if you are fired...

  • Bam Margera Sues ‘Jackass Forever’ Team Over Wrongful Termination

    Axed star alleges he was subjected to "discriminatory treatment" via "Wellness Agreement"