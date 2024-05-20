Hagen Smith wins SEC Pitcher of the Year; Other Hogs win SEC Honors

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (Pig Trail Nation)- Arkansas junior Hagen Smith named the SEC Pitcher of the Year on Monday, according to a release be the SEC. The post-season awards are voted on by the league head coaches.

During his junior campaign, Smith broke Arkansas’ career strike out record, holds a current 9-0 record, and leads the nation with a 1.52 ERA.

He is the third Arkansas pitcher to win the award following Nick Schmidt in 2006 and Kevin Kopps in 2021.

Other Razorbacks winning post-season honors include: 2nd baseman Peyton Stovall and short stop Wehiwa Aloy named to the 2nd Team. Gabe Gaeckle and Nolan Souza named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, and Jared Sprague-Lott and Peyton Holt named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

Arkansas starts the post season at the SEC Tournament in Hoover on Wednesday.

