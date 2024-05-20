Hagen Smith is SEC Pitcher of the Year as seven Arkansas players receive All-SEC honors

The Southeastern Conference named Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith its 2024 Pitcher of the Year Monday.

Smith finished the regular season 9-0 in 14 starts with a 1.52 ERA over 77 innings pitched. He struck out 150 batters to only 29 walks. In his final regular-season start against Texas A&M last Thursday, Smith struck out 14 batters in six scoreless innings. He passed Nick Schmidt to become Arkansas’ all-time career strikeout leader.

Smith is the third player in program history to take home SEC Pitcher of the Year honors, joining Kevin Kopps in 2021 and Schmidt in 2006.

Six other Razorbacks players made All-SEC teams Monday, as voted on by conference head coaches. Peyton Stovall (second base) and Wehiwa Aloy (shortstop) earned second-team All-SEC recognition. Pitcher Gabe Gaeckle and infielder Nolan Souza earned Freshman All-SEC honors.

Third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott and outfielder Peyton Holt were named to the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Other notable SEC award winners announced Monday were Georgia slugger Charlie Condon, who was named conference Player of the Year, and Gavin Grahovac, who was named conference Freshman of the Year. First-year Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione was named Coach of the Year.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire