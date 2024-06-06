Hagen Smith one of five finalists for Dick Howser Trophy

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has made the cut as one of five finalists for the annual Dick Howser Trophy.

Smith, the Razorbacks’ ace pitcher this season, went 9-2 with a 2.04 ERA in 16 starts. He finished second in the nation in strikeouts among all NCAA Division I pitchers with 161 over 84 innings.

Wake Forest starter Chase Burns, Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana, Georgia slugger Charlie Condon, and Florida’s Jac Caglianone were also named as finalists for the award.

Burns led all D1 starters with 191 strikeouts in 100 innings this season. Condon leads the nation with 36 home runs and has led Georgia to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

The Dick Howser Trophy is considered by many to be the most prestigious award in all of college baseball. LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, now a rookie with Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates, won the award last year.

Former Arkansas outfielder Andrew Benintendi won the Dick Howser Trophy in 2015. Razorbacks pitcher Kevin Kopps won it in 2021.

The winner of the award will be announced June 13 on MLB Network ahead of the Men’s College World Series.

