Hagen Smith named semifinalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named as one of 68 semifinalists for the annual Dick Howser Trophy, awarded to the top player in college baseball by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The award is considered by many to be the most prestigious in college baseball. It is presented annually to the player who exhibits “performance, character, leadership and courage.”

Smith has made his case this season by going 9-0 in 13 starts with a 1.65 ERA, the best mark among all NCAA Division I starters. The ace left-hander has struck out 136 batters to 29 walks allowed in 71 innings pitched. Smith has held opponents to a .138 batting average.

In SEC play, Smith is 7-0 in nine starts with a 1.50 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 54 innings. The Razorbacks have not lost a game that Smith has started this season.

The last Arkansas pitcher to win the Dick Howser Trophy, given in honor of the late Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees manager, was Kevin Kopps in 2021. Kopps took home the award among a group of finalists that included Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.

Former Razorbacks outfielder Andrew Benintendi also won the award in 2015, beating out a list of five finalists that included Vanderbilt’s Dansby Swanson.

The winner of the Dick Howser Trophy will be announced June 13 on MLB Network ahead of the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

