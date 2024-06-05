Hagen Smith named one of three finalists for Golden Spikes Award

Hagen Smith’s season may be over, but the hardware is still coming.

The Arkansas baseball left-handed pitcher was named one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Wednesday. He joined Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana and SEC Player of the Year Charlie Condon of Georgia.

Smith, for the record, was the SEC Pitcher of the Year. He finished the 2024 season with a 2.04 earned-run average with 161 strikeouts in 84 innings. Opponents hit just .144 off him and had just 10 extra-base hits. During the career season, Smith also set Arkansas’ all-time strikeouts record.

Bazzana is Oregon State’s all-time leader in hits and home runs and is the Beavers’ fourth nominee for the award. He’s second in the country in walks, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS and Bazzana led the Pac-12 in runs in total bases.

Condon is the player ahead of Bazzana in several of those categories. The sophoore leads the country in home runs with 36, batting average at .445, hits with 98, slugging at 1.036, total bases with 228 and OPS at 1.602. He is Georgia’s first Golden Spikes finalist since Gordon Beckham in 2008.

Smith is seeking to become Arkansas’ third winner of the award. Andrew Benintendi won in 2015 and Kevin Kopps won in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire