Hagen Smith, Kendall Diggs power Arkansas in series-opening win at Kentucky

Hagen Smith turned in another gem pitching performance, Kendall Diggs drove in four runs, and No. 2 Arkansas defeated No. 8 Kentucky, 10-3, on Friday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The win gave Arkansas (40-7 overall, 17-5 SEC) a one-game lead over Kentucky (33-10, 16-6) in conference standings.

Smith (9-0) struck out 14 batters in his 12th start and limited the Wildcats to one run on three hits over six innings. He threw 101 pitches, 70 for strikes.

After Ryan Waldschmidt’s RBI double in the third inning gave Kentucky a 1-0 lead, Smith settled in to allow only one hit the rest of the night. The final five outs recorded by the left-hander were all strikeouts.

Will McEntire and Dylan Carter pitched the final four innings in relief to close things out. Kentucky plated two ninth-inning runs against Carter after the game was already out of reach.

Arkansas built its lead by erupting for nine runs over the course of the sixth and seventh innings.

After Peyton Stovall tied the game with a ground-rule double in the fifth off Kentucky starter Trey Pooser, the Razorbacks took the lead for good with a three-run sixth inning.

Peyton Holt and Ryder Helfrick drew back-to-back walks before Kendall Diggs doubled both runners home for a 3-1 lead. One out later, Ross Lovich pinch hit for Ty Wilmsmeyer and scored Diggs with an RBI double that made it 4-1.

In the seventh, the Hogs put the game out of reach by tacking on six runs — all with two outs. Diggs started the scoring with a two-run bases-loaded single to center that gave him four RBIs for the night and pushed the lead to 6-1. Hudson White followed Diggs with an RBI single for another run.

Arkansas then drew three consecutive walks against Kentucky pitching, including two with the bases loaded for a 9-1 lead. Lovich scored on a wild pitch to plate the final Razorback run for a 10-1 lead. The Hogs batted 11 times in the seventh against Kentucky relievers Cooper Robinson and Jackson Nove, who allowed four runs.

Arkansas out-hit Kentucky, 11-5. Stovall (2-for-5), Diggs (2-4) and White (2-4) had two hits apiece for the Razorbacks.

Pooser (3-1) suffered his first loss in seven starts, finishing the night with three runs allowed on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The series resumes Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

