Hagedorn scores 24 to carry South Dakota past Pacific 72-62

HONOLULU (AP) -- Tyler Hagedorn had 24 points as South Dakota got past Pacific 72-62 on Friday.

Stanley Umude had 17 points for South Dakota (1-0).

Justin Moore had 16 points for the Tigers (1-1). Jahlil Tripp added 13 points and seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins had 10 points.

Amari McCray, whose 14.0 points per game coming into the matchup led the Tigers, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

South Dakota takes on Hawaii on the road on Sunday. Pacific takes on Florida A&M on Sunday.

