Hagedorn helps South Dakota slip past Denver 80-78

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) -- Tyler Hagedorn totaled 26 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks and South Dakota outlasted Denver 80-78 on Sunday.

Hagedorn made 7 of 13 shots, 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 free throws for the Coyotes (10-7, 1-2 Summit League). Tyler Peterson hit all five of his shots and scored 17, while Cody Kelley hit four 3-pointers on his way to 15 points.

South Dakota shot 52% in first half and led 38-31. The Pioneers (4-13, 0-3) battled back to get within two points twice late in the second half, but never took the lead.

Sophomore Jase Townsend had 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds for Denver. Ade Murphy contributed 19 points, seven boards and five assists, while Robert Jones scored 15.

