‘We had time to throw the football. The maturity up front is showing.’ Jimbo Fisher reflects on the Aggies 52-10 opening season win

Texas A&M kicked off their 2023 college football season in exhilarating fashion against New Mexico on Saturday night, downing the visiting Lobo’s 52-10 behind starting quarterback Conner Weigman’s incredibly efficient performance, throwing for 236 yards for 18/23 (78% completion). Five touchdowns without an interception, becoming the first player in Aggie history with five touchdowns in a season opener.

Standing out more than any player on the field, sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas is on his way to a breakout season, finishing the night with six receptions for 74 yards and three touchdowns. In comparison, star receiver Evan Stewart led the offense with eight receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns on the night, as new OC Bobby Petrino’s playcalling has been welcomed with open arms as the Aggie’s up-tempo offense with multiple formation looks with truly a sight for sore eyes. On Saturday night, the studs were indeed fed.

The underrated performance that deserves more attention is the immediate impact of the former Boston College cornerback Josh DeBerry, who led Aggie’s defense with ten tackles, seven solo tackles, one sack, one interception, and a pass deflection; now that’s production. As a collective, the defense exercised some 2022 demons against the run, holding the Lobos below 100 yards on the ground, a feat that they failed to achieve last season.

For the first time in 651 days, Texas A&M scored 40 plus points in a game; welcome back, offense.

After the game, Jimbo Fisher and select players spoke to the local media to reflect on the victory, as the focus now turns to their pivotal road test against Miami next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. Here is everything Fisher had to say after the game.

Fisher on the Aggies impressive performance to open the 2023 campaign

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Very proud of our guys. Good opening win of the season.” “I thought we were very efficient in the first half. Didn’t have any self-inflicted wounds.”

Fisher on cornerback Josh DeBerry's memorable Aggie debut

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

“He is very physical tackler, and he is intelligent. You can tell he is an older guy, and he played that way.”

Fisher on Bobby Petrino's play calling debut, which by all accounts was a rousing success

Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

“It was great. We were talking back and forth.” “It was excellent. I had a lot of fun.”

Fisher on the Aggies memorializing the late Terry Price on the field, and in their hearts

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“He will never be forgotten.” “I knew he was up there hollering all night.”

Fisher on the noted improvement on the offense line against New Mexico

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“We had time to throw the football. The maturity up front is showing.” “(Conner Weigman) had a pocket… He was excellent.”

Fisher on the freshman linebacker Taurean York's first start with the Maroon & White

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

“Man, how about him making all the calls and doing everything as a true freshman. Two freshman playing linebacker and tackle, that’s two pretty good positions to be starting in the SEC.”

