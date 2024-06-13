'I had this Premier League dream and now it is a reality'

[Getty Images]

West Ham's new signing Luis Guilherme says he and the club could "have a beautiful journey ahead".

The 18-year-old said: "I am very happy to be signing with West Ham United, a club that trusted in my work.

"Julen Lopetegui showed me his project and I believe I will learn a lot from him. The Premier League is the best league in the world.

"Since I was 11, I had this dream, and now it is becoming a reality.

"If things go well, we have a beautiful journey ahead."

Technical director Tim Steidten added: "He is a very exciting young talent who we have followed for some time, and once we became aware that he was available, Julen and I were determined to bring him to London.

"He is obviously still very young, but we have no doubt that he is ready to make an impact in the first team here."