‘We have had no surprises’: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones elaborates on trading Cooper, losing Gregory

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took questions from Dallas media members for the first time in months on Monday. And there have been plenty of questions already this offseason.

Speaking in Palm Beach, Florida, site of the annual league meetings, the 79-year-old shed some light on the front office’s thinking in the club’s two biggest offseason moves to date: the trade of wide receiver Amari Cooper and the missed opportunity to sign defensive end Randy Gregory to a new contract.

Dallas sent Cooper to Cleveland on March 12. After acquiring him from the Raiders for a first-round draft pick in 2018, the team traded him away for, essentially, a fifth-rounder only three and a half seasons later.

In 56 games as a Cowboy, Cooper caught 292 balls, 68.1% of the passes thrown his way. He compiled 3,893 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

But with Cooper due to receive a $20 million salary this season, Jones explained that a statistical analysis of the club’s highest-paid players showed the 27-year-old was not providing enough bang for all those bucks.

“We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent,” Jones said.

Cowboys decision to trade Amari Cooper, his $20M salary to Browns stemmed from belief money could be better spent. Amari has demonstrated he can be a great, not just good player, Jerry Jones said. “But we need to have that player if we want to allocate that much money to him.” — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 28, 2022

A history of minor injuries and two missed games last season due to COVID-19 ostensibly did not help Cooper’s cause in proving himself worth the Cowboys’ sizable investment.

“We have to make sure that any one of those players are pulling as much weight as you can because of the economic emphasis,” Jones continued. “Number Two, you’ve got to be judicious how you add a top-10 paid player.”

Story continues

So they subtracted him instead.

With little interest from other teams given Cooper’s hefty contract, the Cowboys dealt him for what they could get as free agency was set to begin. Cleveland wasted no time in restructuring Cooper’s deal to be more cap-friendly, and as other wide receivers across the league changed teams with massive megadeals, Dallas’s return haul for the former Alabama product looked even more meager.

After a swap of sixth-rounders that was also part of the trade, the Cowboys will take over the 155th overall pick from the Browns on the third day of the draft in exchange for their four-time Pro Bowler.

“We made every effort to do as well as we can do with the trade,” Jones said.

They did not, according to Jones, make every effort to retain Gregory.

The Cowboys thought they had the edge rusher locked up with a new (reported) five-year, $70 million contract. They even announced as much on their official Twitter account on March 15.

But a last-minute disagreement surfaced, supposedly over language in the paperwork that Gregory and his agent wanted altered or removed. Within hours, the deal was off, and Gregory had signed with the Denver Broncos.

Despite the confusing flip-flop and much back-and-forth about what had actually transpired and who was at fault for the deal imploding, Jones now maintains that it was a very cut-and-dried decision, one that he himself made.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since free agency opened, Jerry Jones said he had an opportunity to make things work with Randy Gregory and opted not to. Like he said, who can say how it works out. But the Cowboys are doubling down on using that money on more players. pic.twitter.com/euH1FnW6Kd — David Helman (@HelmanDC) March 28, 2022

Longtime Cowboys fans will recall that Jones has used the “El Paso” line before, most notably when he and wideout Michael Irvin were renegotiating his final contract to keep the future Hall of Famer with the club.

Irvin caved and let Jones have his way in that battle. Maybe Jones believed Gregory would do the same when softened up with the same cornball pun.

But tossing off recycled one-liners as a casual explanation after the fact doesn’t aid the perception that the Cowboys are a lesser team now than they were when they were bounced out of the postseason in the wild-card round.

That perception, however, isn’t one that Jones, the eternal optimist, subscribes to.

Is the Cowboys’ roster talent today in worse shape than it was last season? Team owner Jerry Jones: “This time last year, we didn’t have Micah Parsons. But yet, we got better. …I like where we are right now (compared) to this time last year.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 28, 2022

The team has inked new deals with wide receiver Michael Gallup, long snapper Jake McQuaide, wide receiver Noah Brown, safety Malik Hooker, defensive end Dorance Armstrong, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, safety Jayron Kearse, tight end Dalton Schultz, linebacker Luke Gifford, punter Bryan Anger, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins since trading Cooper. They’ve also brought aboard free agents James Washington and Dante Fowler.

Jones didn’t specify which of them he was thinking of when he referenced “at least three more top players” that the Cowboys have secured with the money that would have otherwise gone to Cooper and Gregory.

“I look at more of what we have than what we lost,” Jones said.

Whether what the Cowboys have truly makes up for what they’ve lost, though, is a question that no one can answer yet. Not even Jones.

List

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Double dip at WR helps replenish offense

List

9 Cowboys who will have much bigger roles in 2022

List