Who had the most impressive win from Week 8 Sunday? 'GMFB'
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
In three short years recruiting for the Duke program, Scheyer and his staff have landed nine five-star recruits and four four-stars.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
Kendrick Bourne was in the midst of a solid season with the Patriots before the injury.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing the Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leaders.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
The Lions got blown out a week ago by the Ravens.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sheds light on some key events from Week 8's Sunday action.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.
The Clippers had no issue locking down the reigning No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.
It's been a strong start in a reduced role for Chris Paul, who's finding ways to help the Warriors win.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.