Steven Caulker has been speaking about his six-month spell at Dundee, admitting he "had incidents when I didn’t know what had happened" as he battled alcohol and gambling addictions.

The centre-back arrived at Dens Park in February 2018, scored on his debut and went on to make 17 appearances, with form good enough to attract a rejected bid from Rosenborg in Norway.

However, he tells the BBC's Sacked in the Morning podcast: "I’d lost myself at the age of 25, 26.

"Coming from Tottenham and Liverpool, it felt like I’d been rejected from the top level.

"I was going through the challenge of thinking I’m not good enough and I needed to find that self-belief.

"I’d drink. I’d black out. Eight times out of 10 times it would be fine with alcohol, but I had incidents at Dundee when I didn’t know what had happened."

