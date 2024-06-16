'He had gravitas' - McLeish on Miller

Willie Miller's centre-back partner during the Aberdeen glory years Alex McLeish, is one of those interviewed for the BBC Scotland series: Icons of Football, featuring Miller.

"Why’s he an icon? Consistency of excellence," McLeish said.

"I can remember my debut for Aberdeen. Billy McNeill told me I was going to be playing beside Willie Miller and this was a guy I’d been watching on the telly the previous years. It was kind of surreal.

"Willie was quiet, but when he said something, you knew you had to listen.

"He had gravitas when he was walking about the dressing room or Pittodrie and, when we’d go to other clubs, you could see he was scared of nothing."

