'We had the game we wanted in the end' - Hearts boss Olid

Hearts manager Eva Olid stressed it was not as easy as the scoreline suggests in the 10-0 victory against East Fife.

"At some points in the game it was difficult because they were so organised in defence," she told Hearts TV.

"At half time we said we had to move the ball quicker and I think in the second half we got more opportunities and in the end we had the game that we wanted.

"Credit to East Fife because for the last 25 minutes of the first half they were so organised, aggressive, fighting for every ball and that was so difficult for us."