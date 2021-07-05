Who had the better deep ball? Bears’ Matt Nagy vs. 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has gone viral after a video surfaced of him showing off his throwing arm to former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley on July 4.

Shanahan was seen throwing from one rooftop to another across the street with some good accuracy, which even left some fans wondering if Shanahan could serve as the team’s quarterback if No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance doesn’t pan out.

But for Bears fans, surely seeing the video of Shanahan’s throw brought back memories of Chicago Bears head coach and former Arena Football League quarterback Matt Nagy tossing a beautiful deep ball to wide receiver Anthony Miller during training camp two years ago.

Which begs the question: Who threw it better? This just might be one quarterback competition Nagy wins.

After taking a look at each throw, make sure to cast your vote below for who threw the better deep ball: Nagy or Shanahan?

Bears HC Matt Nagy

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1158507763384774658?s=20

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

https://twitter.com/KNBR/status/1411875462591115271?s=20

VOTE!

[crowdsignal poll=10872992]