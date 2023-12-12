Who had the best performances in the 2023 Oklahoma high school football season?

The familiar tune of Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” filled Chad Richison Stadium as Washington High School claimed the gold ball.

Just like that, the 2023 Oklahoma high school football season was over.

The playoffs concluded with the Class 2A championship on Saturday night, capping a season that featured thrilling rivalries, breakout performances and nine state champions across Classes 6A-C.

The Oklahoman’s Hallie Hart, Jordan Davis and Nick Sardis covered various games across the state before ending the season at the same location: the Chad Richison Stadium press box. Now, it’s time for the three high school sports reporters to reflect on their favorite moments from this fall.

Most impressive Oklahoma high school football individual performance you witnessed

Hallie Hart: Kordell Gouldsby’s Class 6A-I state finals game against Jenks. An underrated recruit and one of the most versatile players in Oklahoma high school football, Gouldsby accounted for five touchdowns in Bixby's 49-21 victory. His biggest “wow” moment happened when he returned a kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown, breaking tackles and willing his way into the end zone. His accomplishments would have been impressive at any point in the season, but ending his high school career in this fashion for a state title was exceptional.

I’ll also give an honorable mention nod to LaDainian Fields’ Class 5A semifinal game against Claremore. The Del City senior averaged 20.9 yards per reception with three touchdowns in the 34-13 win, making some remarkable catches.

Nick Sardis: Norman senior Dax Noles in the Tigers’ 27-19 win at Mustang in Week 8. Noles, who is committed to OU as a preferred walk-on, ran for two 1-yard scores after taking direct snaps out of the wildcat formation in the third quarter and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass in the fourth. He’ll play defensive back at the next level and was also a key player on that side of the ball against Mustang.

Jordan Davis: Guthrie senior Jaylen Harper in the Bluejays’ 49-21 victory over Lawton MacArthur at home in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back finished with 28 carries for 343 yards and five touchdowns, which is believed to be the single-game rushing record in school history. Harper had a dominant final season at Guthrie rushing for over 1,800 yards, 31 touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards per carry.

Bixby's Kordell Gouldsby carries the trophy after winning the Class 6A-I football state title on Dec. 1 in Edmond. Bixby beat Jenks 49-21.

Best Oklahoma high school football team you saw

Hart: Bixby. It’s no surprise Bixby went 13-0 in only its second season in Class 6A-I. Throw the Spartans into the Texas Friday night lights scene, and they would likely hold their own. The amazing part of Bixby’s success is there aren’t one or two guys who have to put the team on their backs. The champion mentality spreads throughout the roster, and the Spartans compete as a unit.

Sardis: Carl Albert. I never saw Bixby in person this season. But the Titans are loaded with talent and have five players who are committed to OU — senior running back Xavier Robinson, junior linebacker and tight end Marcus James, junior quarterback Kevin Sperry and junior receiver and defensive back Trynae Washington. Junior receiver and defensive back Trystan Haynes — a four-star prospect according to 247Sports who has offers from Alabama, OU and Oklahoma State, among others — is another standout for the Titans, who went 14-0 and claimed their 18th state title in football.

Davis: Bixby. Loren Montgomery’s Spartans had a plethora of talent all over the field en route to the team’s second-ever Class 6A-I state championship. Players such as Gouldsby — who had five touchdowns in the state title game — Carson Kirby and Jett Turner helped spearhead a Spartans offense that averaged nearly 60 points in 2023. Bixby had yet another undefeated season — now winning six straight state championships, including two since its move from 6A-II to 6A-I and nine in 10 years.

Carl Albert quarterback Kevin Sperry Jr. (9) finds running room against Del City in the Class 5A football state championship game on Dec. 2 at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

Best Oklahoma high school football breakout season

Hart: Demarius Robinson. A year ago, Edmond Santa Fe had a brutal season, winning only one game as Robinson was sidelined with an injury. His healthy return made a massive difference for the Wolves, who went 7-4 this year with a season-opening upset of Jenks. Robinson set an Edmond Santa Fe record with 2,208 single-season rushing yards, a stunning feat in the largest classification of Oklahoma high school football.

Sardis: Trystan Haynes. The Carl Albert junior receiver and cornerback was great in every phase of the game as he helped the Titans win their second straight Class 5A title. Haynes finished with 45 receptions for 1,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had 51 tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions (two returned for scores), three kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return for a score.

Davis: Malachi Nicholson. The senior running back was stellar in his final season at El Reno. Nicholson ran for 2,890 yards and 28 touchdowns despite only playing eight games in 2023. Thanks to his dominant senior season, he recently received offers from William Penn, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southwest Florida Prep.

Edmond Memorial's David McComb rushes as Deer Creek's Jared Kappenman defends during the high school football game between Deer Creek and Edmond Memorial at Deer Creek High School, Friday, Sept., 1, 2023.

Best Oklahoma high school football regular-season game you covered

Hart: Let’s rewind to Week 1, when Edmond Memorial won, 34-31, at Deer Creek. This was a statement performance for junior quarterback David McComb. Edmond Memorial trailed 31-27 in the final minute, but the Kansas commit connected with Levi Peck for the winning touchdown. McComb threw for 477 yards to become the Bulldogs’ all-time leading passer, and his reaction of joy when he heard the statistic was priceless.

Sardis: Westmoore’s 37-33 win over crosstown rival Moore in Week 3. Westmoore trailed 30-17 heading into the fourth quarter, but star senior quarterback MJ Graham willed Westmoore to the victory, throwing two touchdown passes and running for a 45-yard score to help the Jaguars take the lead.

Davis: Carl Albert’s 24-21 win over Guthrie in Week 7. Up to that point, the matchup was the most highly anticipated game of the year as both Class 5A teams were undefeated to that point. The game did not disappoint as OU commit Marcus James’ game-winning touchdown in the final minute sealed the Titans’ victory and maintained its undefeated streak.

Muskogee receives the championship trophy after defeating Stillwater during the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game at UCO in Edmond, Okla. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

Best Oklahoma high school football playoff game you covered

Hart: Muskogee’s 28-26 win against Stillwater for the Class 6A-II championship. It was tough to see either team lose because both gave it their all through the final seconds, but it made for a riveting matchup. After the Pioneers defeated Muskogee for their district championship, the Roughers found revenge on the biggest stage. The outcome depended on the final plays. Muskogee’s defense thwarted Stillwater’s two-point conversion attempt, and senior receiver Kayden McGee recovered an onside kick to seal the victory. Junior quarterback Jamarian Ficklin had a stellar game with four touchdowns.

Sardis: Blanchard’s 19-14 victory against Wagoner in the Class 4A title game. Blanchard never trailed and led 19-7 at the end of the third quarter, but a 20-yard touchdown pass from junior Kale Charboneau to senior Witt Edwards on a screen made it a five-point game with 11:53 remaining. But Blanchard played lockdown defense down the stretch, sealing the Lions’ third football championship and first since 2012. Senior quarterback Carson Cooksey led Blanchard offensively, completing 18 of 35 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a 10-yard score.

Davis: Heritage Hall’s 31-29 win over Marlow in the Class 3A semifinals. The high-stakes, action-filled contest did not disappoint crowd goers as Chargers quarterback Andy Bass showed out in commanding fashion. The OU preferred walk-on commit spearheaded a third-quarter comeback for Heritage Hall, as it scored 21 unanswered points with Bass scoring all three second-half touchdowns on the ground. Bass also led a two-minute drill as the Chargers trailed by two points late in the fourth quarter, which set up kicker Cal Welker’s walkoff 33-yard field goal as time expired. Bass’ 28 rushes for 244 yards and four touchdowns while completing 12 passes for 157 yards through the air further showcased why he’s considered one of the best players in the state.

Favorite Oklahoma high school football memory

Hart: Writing the Friday Night Lights feature about RyJan Reininger, a senior linebacker at Oklahoma School for the Deaf. The Bison faced Phoenix Day School for the Deaf on a Thursday morning in Sulphur, and afterward, I interviewed RyJan and his father through interpreter Roy Woodall. Everyone at the school was so welcoming, and I appreciated the opportunity to learn about OSD’s history, community and culture.

Sardis: Covering the title games at UCO was a blast. With a waterfall flowing in the south end zone and the stands packed on the east and west sides of Chad Richison Stadium, it’s a great atmosphere to watch some of the best athletes in the state competing on the biggest stage in Oklahoma high school football.

Davis: Covering three games at Guthrie this year were some of my favorite times in my first season on the high school football beat. The brilliant Bluejays broadcast team of Chris Evans, Phil Nichols and Ronnie Phillips were always extremely helpful throughout every step of the way. That coupled with the electric atmosphere at the historic Jelsma Stadium (also known as The Rock) solidified Guthrie’s home field as one of my favorite Oklahoma sports venues in my short time here so far.

