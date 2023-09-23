Who had the best Friday night? Vote in the latest Marion Star poll

Marion Harding's Keonte Scott made 10 receptions for 107 yards and caught a 26-yard touchdown in a win over River Valley.

River Valley's Treyton Mercer scored two touchdowns in a loss to Marion Harding.

Elgin's Quentin Harrison ran it just five times, but had 127 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Crestline.

North Union's Nolan Draper returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown in a loss to Shawnee.

Northmor's Paul Cramer rushed for two touchdowns and picked off a pass on defense in a win over Fredericktown.

Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Tuesday morning.