Who had the best Friday night? Vote in the latest Marion Star poll

VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 6 Poll
Marion Harding's Keonte Scott made 10 receptions for 107 yards and caught a 26-yard touchdown in a win over River Valley.
River Valley's Treyton Mercer scored two touchdowns in a loss to Marion Harding.
Elgin's Quentin Harrison ran it just five times, but had 127 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Crestline.
North Union's Nolan Draper returned a fumble 54 yards for a touchdown in a loss to Shawnee.
Northmor's Paul Cramer rushed for two touchdowns and picked off a pass on defense in a win over Fredericktown.
Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Tuesday morning.
In last week's poll, Highland's Sam Hernandez, who rushed 15 times for 97 yards and a touchdown plus intercepted a pass on defense in a win over Marion Harding, earned 402 of 1,419 votes (28 percent) to win it. Other nominees were North Union's Tyler Krebehenne, River Valley's Chase Ebert, Ridgedale's Landon Murphy, Northmor's Bo Landin, Marion Harding's Raymond Scott-Harbolt and Pleasant's Owen Lowry.
