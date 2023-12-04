If we had a 12-team playoff this year? Florida State and Georgia would be in for starters
The NCAA ended its four-team postseason system with a doozy, based on the quality of the teams that did not qualify for the College Football Playoff on Sunday.
Undefeated conference champion Florida State and two-time defending national champion Georgia both laid a strong claim to a berth in the CFP, but both programs will only be able to watch as No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama battle it out for the 2023 national title beginning with the Jan. 1 semifinals.
But what will next season look like, when the NCAA expands to a 12-team playoff model after 10 years using the current one? Let's take a hypothetical look at a 2023 playoff bracket using a 12-team method, based on the CFP's final standings for the 2023 season:
Round-one byes: The top four seeds
Michigan (13-0)
Washington (13-0_
Texas (12-1)
Alabama (12-1)
First round
Game 1: No. 5 Florida State (13-0) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2)
Game 2: No. 6 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (11-2)
Game 3: No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 10 Penn State (10-2)
Game 4: No. 8 Oregon (11-2) vs. No. 9 Missouri (10-2)
Quarterfinals
Game 6: Alabama vs. FSU/OU winner
Game 7: Texas vs. Georgia/Ole Miss winner
Game 8: Washington vs. Ohio State/Penn State winner
Game 9: Michigan vs. Oregon/Missouri winner
Semifinals
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
Final
Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
