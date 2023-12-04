If we had a 12-team playoff this year? Florida State and Georgia would be in for starters

The NCAA ended its four-team postseason system with a doozy, based on the quality of the teams that did not qualify for the College Football Playoff on Sunday.

Undefeated conference champion Florida State and two-time defending national champion Georgia both laid a strong claim to a berth in the CFP, but both programs will only be able to watch as No. 1 Michigan, No. 2 Washington, No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama battle it out for the 2023 national title beginning with the Jan. 1 semifinals.

But what will next season look like, when the NCAA expands to a 12-team playoff model after 10 years using the current one? Let's take a hypothetical look at a 2023 playoff bracket using a 12-team method, based on the CFP's final standings for the 2023 season:

Texas defensive back Terrance Brooks, defensive lineman Byron Murphy II and linebacker Jaylan Ford celebrate an interception against TCU on Nov. 11. The Longhorns are in this year's College Football Playoff along with Michigan, Washington and Alabama.

Round-one byes: The top four seeds

Michigan (13-0) Washington (13-0_ Texas (12-1) Alabama (12-1)

Texas linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. celebrates a defensive stop during the Longhorns' win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday in Arlington. If the College Football Playoff had its 2024 12-team format in place this season, third-seeded Texas would get the first-round bye but then meet either Georgia or Ole Miss in the quarterfinals. The 12-team format begins next year.

First round

Game 1: No. 5 Florida State (13-0) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (10-2)

Game 2: No. 6 Georgia (12-1) vs. No. 11 Ole Miss (11-2)

Game 3: No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 10 Penn State (10-2)

Game 4: No. 8 Oregon (11-2) vs. No. 9 Missouri (10-2)

Quarterfinals

Game 6: Alabama vs. FSU/OU winner

Game 7: Texas vs. Georgia/Ole Miss winner

Game 8: Washington vs. Ohio State/Penn State winner

Game 9: Michigan vs. Oregon/Missouri winner

Semifinals

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 9 winner

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Final

Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

