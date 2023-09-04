Hackney mayor ‘taking leave of absence’ after photo emerges of him partying with paedophile councillor

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville pictured at a Eurovision party with Thomas Dewey (Handout)

The Mayor of Hackney has temporarily stepped down following a scandal involving him being photographed with a paedophile ex councillor.

Philip Glanville is taking a leave of absence and will be replaced by his deputy Anntoinette Bramble, Labour sources confirmed on Monday.

He was suspended by the party last week, but according to the council’s constitution he remained the elected mayor of the borough unless he chose to step down.

It follows a picture emerging of him partying with former councillor Thomas Dewey, who had been arrested in a child pornography sting two weeks previously.

The image showed the pair at a Eurovision party on May 14, 2022, when the final, which was won by Ukraine, took place.

Mr Glanville told the Standard: “I’m taking a leave of absence to support the Labour investigation process and to allow the council to continue to serve the residents of Hackney during this period.”

Dewey was arrested in a National Crime Agency raid on his home in Hackney on April 29, 2022, a week before he was elected a Hackney Labour councillor.

NCA officers seized two laptops, two tablets and a hard drive containing 249 indecent images of children, including five in the most serious category.

The council said it learned of the arrest on May 13, 2022 and Dewey was suspended by Labour three days later.

After the photo was published Mr Glanville said it was “clearly an error of judgement” for him to attend the Eurovision party and he “wholeheartedly” apologised.

Dewey, 36, admitted downloading “sadistic” images of children being sexually abused as well as a cache of violent pornographic photos.

He received a suspended sentence last month and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.