Hackett on Broncos slow start: Best football is still ahead
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Broncos slow start saying our best football is still ahead.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Broncos slow start saying our best football is still ahead.
Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith reportedly has a low ankle sprain that could sideline him for at least Sunday's game against the Lions.
Jonnu Smith is considered "week-to-week" with an ankle injury
Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard admits he is worried about his players' emotional state after the firing of Paul Chryst.
During the 49ers-Rams game at Levi's Stadium on Monday, a protestor ran on the field but was leveled by Los Angeles linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The latest bombshell in the scandal that has rocked the chess world to its foundation dropped on Tuesday when an investigation into the games of Hans Niemann found the American grandmaster has cheated far more frequently than previously disclosed. The 72-page report, conducted by Chess.com and initially reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, found that Niemann “likely received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games” as recently as 2020, including in events where prize money was at stake. The suspicions around Niemann, a 19-year-old who has made a meteoric ascent into the world’s top 50 over the past four years, were initially amplified last month when the world champion Magnus Carlsen first suggested, then outright declared, the American was winning through illegitimate means.
These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.
Miami and New York will face off for the first of two matchups.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies. No, it’s not Tom Brady.
What are the grades for each of the 32 teams in the first quarter of the NFL season?
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
One Patriots legend had harsh criticism for rookie cornerback Jack Jones after his performance in last week's loss to the Packers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled an animal rights protester who stormed the field at Levi's Stadium during the team's Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers. Video via Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.
The Bears cut kicker Michael Badgley from their practice squad Monday. He scored all 12 of the team’s points Sunday, going 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts. “We’re appreciative of Michael’s contributions and performance last week against the Giants,” General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement. “Coming in on short notice and delivering for [more]
The former champion has competed in the UFC 14 times, against 11 different fighters
The Bears are 2-2 after getting run over by the Giants. So can Ryan Poles actually evaluate talent? Was Matt Eberlfus the wrong hire? Josh Schrock dives into the overreactions ahead of Week 5.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.