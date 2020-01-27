Hacker group continues attack on NFL Twitter accounts, getting to league and multiple teams

OurMine, a Saudi Arabia-based hacker group, has been targeting Twitter accounts in an effort to show that “everything is hackable.”

On Sunday, OurMine got to the Chicago Bears’ official account, first announcing that the franchise had been sold to Turki al-Sheikh, an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court, then tweeting, “Just Kidding!” and announcing that the group was back.

The Bears quickly regained control of their account.

But OurMine wasn’t done: on Monday, it hacked the accounts of the NFL, both Super Bowl teams — the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers — the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers.

While it posted the same message on the NFL, Packers and Chiefs feeds, assuming OurMine is responsible, it stripped the 49ers and Bills of their avatars and banner photos.

The group is certainly making its point, though it’s unclear what other aims it has if any.

