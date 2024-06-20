Habtom Samuel named finalist for national track award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The year of Habtom has continued into the summer. On Thursday, the Lobos freshman-sensation distance runner was named as one of ten semi-finalists for the Bowerman Award. He was also named the Mountain West athlete of the year, which marked his third overall.

The prestigious Bowerman Award is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate track and field athlete, regardless of discipline. Voters take into consideration athletes’ performances from collegiate indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.

Samuel’s accolades on the track this season include:

Fastest collegiate mile ever ran at the Albuquerque Convention Center (3:59.12)

11th-Fastest 5,000m time in NCAA History (Indoor)

Mountain West Championship Record Holder – 5,000m, 3,000m (Indoor)

USTFCCCA First Team All-American – 5,000m, 3,000m (Indoor)

No. 2 10,000m time in NCAA History (Outdoor)

Mountain West Champion – 1500m, 5,000m (Outdoor)

NCAA Champion – 10,000m (Outdoor)

USTFCCCA First Team All-American – 5,000m, 10,000m (Outdoor)

