Habtom Samuel comes up short in NCAA Outdoor T&F Championships 5k but earns All-American status

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM freshman sensation Habtom Samuel had his eyes set on going 2 for 2 at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. It was not to be as Samuel had to settle for a sixth-place finish in the 5K Friday night. It is still good enough to give him All-American status.

Parker Wolfe of North Carolina put in a time of 13:54.43 to win the race, edging NAU’s Nico Young who finished second. Wednesday night Samuel became the first male athlete at UNM to win a national championship in the 10k. The victory was the latest accomplishment in a year of winning for Samuel.

