Habtom Samuel becomes NCCA national outdoor track and field champion in 10K final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico freshman sensation Habtom Samuel added to his impressive track and field resume Wednesday night, becoming a national champion in the 10,000m at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon Wednesday night.

Samuel is the first UNM athlete to win an NCAA Outdoor individual title since Weini Kelati won the women’s 10,000m in 2019 and first Lobo male to win since Josh Kerr won the 1500 in 2017. It’s also the first time a male at UNM has won the 10,000m at the NCAA Championships.

The win did not come without drama. With about two laps to go one of the runners got tripped up, causing a chain reaction that also caught Samuel. Samuel was able to recover quickly and continue the race. The fall almost looked as if it energized Samuel as he not only recovered but, turned on the speed. Samuel moved to the front and never looked back. He won with a time of 28:07.82. Victor Kiprop of Alabama finished second. Kiprop had a time of 28:08.59. Samuel is not finished in Oregon. He wants to leave with a pair of national titles.

He will get that chance Friday when he competes in the 5,000m. The race is scheduled for 8:55 pm MT.

