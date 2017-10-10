Habs seek offense in home opener vs. Blackhawks

Two teams going in opposite directions when it comes to offense meet Tuesday as the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks in the home opener at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens (1-2-0) scored four goals (one at even strength) in regulation and overtime during their three-game road trip to open in the season. They scored one goal total in their past two games, a 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday and a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Sunday.

The Blackhawks (2-0-1) have scored 18 goals in three games, one behind the Maple Leafs for most in the NHL. Chicago is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Monday.

Lack of offense is the same story that has dogged the Canadiens for the better part of the last five seasons. They have hovered on the cusp of the bottom third of the NHL in goals scored since 2013-14.

Canadiens coach Claude Julien was encouraged by his team's effort in the loss to the Rangers. Two video reviews went against Montreal, but the result was predictable. All the focus is going to be on finding the net against the Blackhawks.

"Lots of chances, but we need to find a way to finish a little bit better," Julien said after the loss to the Rangers. "I thought it was an improvement from our last game, from defensively to even breakouts to managing the puck. I thought we spent a lot of time in the other team's end. The next step is finding ways to capitalize on those opportunities and the time we spend in the other team's end."

Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty, who has scored one of their three goals, said, "They were good calls. Maybe if we disagreed with them, it'd be frustrating. We were getting the puck there, but ... it's nice to look at the shot clock and have lots of shots, but I think Pittsburgh just proved last year winning the Cup that making plays, making the goalie move, making it hard on him is how you win games."