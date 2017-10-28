Habs face Rangers in battle of original six strugglers

MONTREAL -- After getting five goals in a game for the first time this season, the Montreal Canadiens had momentum going into Thursday's game, but instead wound up on the wrong side of a 4-0 shutout loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

On Saturday evening at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens (2-7-1) will take on another struggling team, in an original six matchup with the New York Rangers (3-6-2).

This will be the second meeting between these two teams this season, with New York taking the first one 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on October 8th. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist made 34 saves in the shutout win, and defenseman Brady Skjei and center Mika Zibanejad scored the goals for the Blueshirts. The game wasn't without controversy, however, as Montreal had two disallowed goals in the first period before Skjei's eventual game winner late in the first frame.

The Canadiens will look to get back in the goal scoring column and win column if they want to make a push down the stretch, as they have only scored 18 goals in 10 games thus far this season, placing them 31st in the league.

"I'll be the first one in here to tell you if the guys in here aren't trying, or there's a lack of effort, but that's just not the case," forward Brendan Gallagher said after practice Friday morning. "The guys in here care. They care about the jersey."

Both teams have given up 38 goals this season, 27th in the league, which is hard to believe, considering New York and Montreal have two of the best goaltenders in the entire world in Lundqvist and Carey Price.

Thursday night saw the Canadiens play a consistent first period up until the last minute, when the Kings scored two quick goals in 11 seconds. Rookie left wing Adrian Kempe and center Tyler Toffoli were the ones that found their way onto the scoresheet.