Habib: Tua Tagovailoa failed biggest test of his career. Now, Dolphins face hard questions.

Put-up-or-shut-up Sunday gave us Joe Burrow chomping on a cigar while dancing in the Bengals’ locker room.

Jalen Hurts two-stepped around that collapsing railing and led the Eagles into the playoffs, which also are welcoming rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots.

Kyler Murray did what he always does at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium — win — even though the Cardinals already knew they’re playoff bound.

Justin Herbert, of all people, beat the Raiders to eliminate Miami from playoff contention.

And Tua Tagovailoa fumbled three times, threw one interception and completed 47.4 percent of his passes in a 34-3 loss to Tennessee.

I know, I know. All the Dolphins failed Sunday. The weather stunk and the officials stunk worse. The offensive line couldn’t block, the receivers couldn’t catch and the running backs couldn’t run. So Tagovailoa had no support.

We could go on and on, but the fact is when the Dolphins needed Tua Tagovailoa to lift them up the most, he let them down.

Tua Tagovailoa and Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) go after a fumble by the Dolphins quarterback in the first half of Sunday's game in Nashville. Tennessee recovered.

Young QBs aren't afforded years anymore

It gives me no pleasure to say that, because Tagovailoa seems as likable a guy as they come. It’s impossible not to want to see him succeed. Flourish. Unfortunately, this is a bottom-line business, and the bottom line says two things:

The timeline afforded young quarterbacks in this league isn’t half as long as what it was when the Dolphins were mired in 8-8 mediocrity with Ryan Tannehill.

The Dolphins admitted casting an eye in the direction of Deshaun Watson before, and not enough has occurred since to assure them and owner Stephen Ross, 81, that their long-term answer at quarterback is already here.

In fact, the Dolphins may have laid their cards on the table Sunday. When it came time to go long, the deepest passes came from the arms of Jacoby Brissett and Mike Gesicki.

Anyone can have a bad game, it’s true, but Tagovailoa had arguably his worst game Sunday. In a season in which Tagovailoa displayed remarkable accuracy, when the stakes were highest, his completion percentage was the lowest in his career of any full game he played. So was his passer rating.

A victory over Tennessee and another this coming Sunday over New England would have sent Miami into the playoffs. Instead, the Tennessee game joined only three other full outings in which he failed to throw a touchdown pass. Of Tagovailoa’s aforementioned peers, all completed more than 65 percent Sunday and all except Hurts threw at least two touchdown passes.

All played playoff football and won.

Tagovailoa, Parker couldn't connect

Murray didn’t have the injured DeAndre Hopkins, but he went 26 of 38 for 263 anyway, turning Antoine Wesley into a star for a day with two touchdown receptions. Tagovailoa targeted DeVante Parker 13 times, completing only four for 46 yards. Noting that Parker and Tagovailoa were seen chatting on the sidelines, Parker was asked if there had been any miscommunication between the two.

“Yeah, there was," Parker said. "But we talked on the sideline afterwards so we got that squared away.”

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gets up after being sacked during Sunday's loss to the Titans.

Oh? In the second half, Tagovailoa targeted Parker seven times but managed three completions for 26 yards. Yes, Parker deserved to see a flag for pass interference late in the game, but that’s one play. For the day, having these two on the same page should be the minimum.

In one way, Sunday’s performance wasn’t the misnomer Tua’s see-no-evil army of supporters would have you believe. His 205 passing yards are within a hair of his season average of 212, which puts him below Taylor Heinicke and Daniel Jones in that category and light years behind Herbert (289.4), Burrow (288.2) and Murray (272.8). It’s even behind Jones (221.3).

So where does that leave the Dolphins? It leaves them hoping, perhaps believing, Tagovailoa can get them where they want to go — but not by any stretch knowing he can lead them where they want to go.

It leaves them with a league-leading $74.26 million in cap space but no ideal options if they choose to go quarterback shopping. It leaves them counting up future draft picks in the event Watson is cleared of his legal issues and they can stomach the harsh PR.

It leaves them with no better than the 22nd pick in the draft, as of today.

And it leaves them 8-8, unable to solve their problems without first taking a hard, objective look at what are the questions.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: When Miami Dolphins needed Tua Tagovailoa the most, he let them down