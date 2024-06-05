Habib Keita’s move to RC Lens cancelled after austerity measures introduced

Everything was signed and sealed for Habib Keita (22) to join RC Lens from Clermont Foot upon the opening of the summer transfer window, however, as revealed by L’Équipe, the transfer has now been cancelled.

Ketia, bought from Olympique Lyonnais last summer, impressed in his debut season at Clermont, making 27 appearances and scoring once, in a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in April. However, the young Malian midfielder could not prevent Les Auvergnats from dropping down to Ligue 2. Whilst he is still under contract with Clermont until 2027, it is expected that he will leave the club this summer.

His destination had already been determined. Keita’s performances had impressed Lens manager Franck Haise and CEO Arnaud Pouille, however, both have now left the club. Their departures, as well as the new regime of austerity brought in by owner Joseph Oughourlian, have now put pay to Keita’s chances of joining the club, according to L’Équipe. The Malian will no longer make the €3m move to Lens this summer, however, he is still expected to leave Clermont this summer, he just won’t be turning up at the Stade Bollaert.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle