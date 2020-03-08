Haberstroh: Hard to believe Kyrie Irving didn't have say in Kenny Atkinson firing

Now that Kyrie Irving's days in Boston are over, Celtics fans can sit back and watch as his new team deals with the drama that seems to follow him wherever he goes.

The Brooklyn Nets are beginning to feel the Kyrie effect. They parted ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday after players reportedly "wanted him gone," despite the fact he has the Nets positioned to make the playoffs without both Irving and Kevin Durant.

Irving, per a report, was one of those players as he "soured" on Atkinson early in the season and prefers Tyronn Lue to be Nets head coach instead. The feeling apparently was mutual for Atkinson, as he didn't want to coach Irving and Durant.

During Sunday's Boston Celtics-Oklahoma City Thunder game, NBC Sports' NBA insider Tom Haberstroh joined the NBC Sports Boston broadcast to provide more information about the latest Irving saga.

"From what I gather, there is a growing sense over the past several weeks that something was brewing behind the scenes, and Celtics fans know that with Kyrie Irving things are very complicated behind the scenes," Haberstroh told Abby Chin.

"On the surface, the young players have been playing very well. But there were rumblings that things were not great and that Kenny Atkinson was not happy with the situation there. And whether Kyrie Irving was behind it or not, it's hard to believe that at least he didn't have some input in the direction of the team."

As bizarre of a story it is, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Celtics fan surprised by the news. After all that unfolded during Irving's tumultuous 2018-19 season in Boston, this is just par for the course.

Irving underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last week and only played in 20 games during his first season in Brooklyn.

Jacque Vaughn will take over for Atkinson as the Nets' interim head coach.

