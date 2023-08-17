Haason Reddick to have thumb surgery, is expected back for start of season

Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick is going to spend the rest of the preseason recovering from an operation.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Reddick is having surgery on his thumb. Reddick suffered the injury in practice on Monday.

Rapoport adds that Reddick is having the surgery now in order to be ready for the start of the regular season. It's not clear if that means Reddick would be healed ahead of Philly's visit to New England or if he would play with protection on his thumb.

Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata recently compared Eagles first-round pick Nolan Smith to Reddick. The rookie will likely get added reps to work on that similarity while Reddick is recovering from surgery.