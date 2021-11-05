Haason Reddick: Patriots QB Mac Jones looks like a 'young Tom Brady' at times

Haason Reddick: Mac Jones looks like a 'young Tom Brady' at times originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones has received plenty of praise from opposing coaches and players during his rookie season for the New England Patriots.

The former Alabama quarterback has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,997 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions through eight games. After back-to-back wins, the Patriots are 4-4 and in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

The latest opponent to express his approval of Jones was Carolina Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick, who will try to slow down the Patriots passing attack in Sunday's Week 9 game at Bank of America Stadium.

"To me personally, just with the style of that offense, and I'm saying this very lightly because I know he's nowhere near as smart of a player as Tom Brady, but man, at times he does look like a young Tom Brady," Reddick told reporters at a press conference Thursday (his answer comes at the 7:35 mark in the tweet below).

"Take that for whatever you take that for, but he's definitely a solid football player."

Haason Reddick speaks to the media on Thursday https://t.co/qvlocvOyU5 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 4, 2021

Tom Brady comparisons?

It's admittedly way too early for those. Brady is in his 22nd season and has won seven Super Bowl titles, in addition to holding many NFL records.

That said, there are plenty of encouraging signs from Jones' development both on and off the field so far. For example, he takes care of the football, he throws an accurate ball, he prepares and studies opponents in-depth and he's already proven to be a leader, etc. These are all traits that Brady has displayed for two decades.

Kickoff for Patriots vs. Panthers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.