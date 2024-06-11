Haason Reddick not present at Jets mandatory minicamp

In the midst of seeking a new contract, New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick was not present at mandatory minicamp Tuesday, per a report from Connor Hughes of SNY.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the report Tuesday after speaking with Reddick over the weekend.

Reddick did not attend voluntary OTAs, despite previously saying he would, opening up questions about whether he would attend mandatory minicamp this week. Reddick is now subject to fines by now appearing at minicamp. He also forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus by not attending OTAs.

Reddick was acquired by the Jets in April from the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional draft pick in 2026 as Reddick was seeking a new contract — he is set to make $14.25 million in the final year of his deal — after the Eagles signed former Jet Bryce Huff in free agency.

