The Eagles’ trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown has paid off handsomely in the first four weeks of the season and the same is true of one of their biggest offseason moves on the defensive side of the ball.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick has joined Brown in playing a big role in the team’s 4-0 start and he shone particularly brightly in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Reddick sacked Trevor Lawrence twice and forced fumbles that the Eagles recovered each time. Reddick recovered one of them and he also recovered a botched snap by Lawrence during the 29-21 Eagles win.

The NFL named Reddick the defensive player of the week in recognition of that outing on Wednesday. It’s the second time that Reddick has earned the honor during his career.

Reddick has 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over the entire season and he’ll look to add to both totals against the Cardinals this weekend.

Haason Reddick is the NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk