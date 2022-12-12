Haason Reddick makes very specific sack history

Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick has made the rounds in recent years. And he’s made an impact at every place he’s been.

In getting his tenth sack of the season on Sunday, Reddick became (per the NFL) the first player since the sack became a statistic in 1982 to have double-digit sacks in three straight seasons, with three different teams.

He did it in 2020 with the Cardinals, the team that selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft. He did it in 2021, on a one-year deal with the Panthers. And he did it this year, his first with the Eagles.

More importantly, Reddick is playing for a Super Bowl contender, one tat keeps getting closer and closer to nailing down the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

