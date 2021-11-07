A play by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of Sunday’s game was not well received by Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns strip sacked Jones and Jones then grabbed Burns’ ankle to keep him from pursuing the loose ball. He eventually twisted Burns’ ankle to take him down and Burns went to the sideline medical tent while the Panthers offense took over after Frankie Luvu recovered the ball.

Jones wasn’t penalized on the play, but Reddick shares the feelings of many who think he should have been. Reddick added that he hopes the NFL still disciplines Jones for what he thinks was a play that crossed the line.

“I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully it’s something the league addresses,” Reddick said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

The CBS broadcast team referenced some bad blood between the players dating back to high school, but Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports that Jones was not asked about the play during his postgame press conference.

Burns returned to the game, but left again in the fourth quarter and needed help getting off the field.

Haason Reddick: Mac Jones made “completely dirty” play by twisting Brian Burns’ ankle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk