Haason Reddick knows his Eagles debut was not good enough

What happened to Haason Reddick in Eagles' opener?

Haason Reddick’s goal going into every game is to do something that helps his team win.

And in his Eagles debut, that didn’t happen.

“At some point, I just feel like I have to make a play that affects the game because that’s what I was brought here to do,” he said at his locker Thursday. “At some point in the game, I want to be a factor.

“And while I did have some good plays, I did a lot of good things, I don’t think I really made a game-changing play. And it’s all right. It’s Week 1. I'm not worried about it. We have 16 more weeks, 16 more opportunities, and I know everything that I’m looking to accomplish will come.”

It was a difficult season opener for Reddick, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles in March.

It’s only one game, but other than a two-yard loss on a Jamaal Williams running play in the third quarter, Reddick was quiet in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions.

Pro Football Focus credited him with no pressures on 23 pass-rush snaps and gave him a pass-rush grade of 45.4 – 127th-best out of 129 pass rushers they graded in Week 1.

Overall, he played 47 snaps and finished with two total tackles, including the one tackle for loss.

“There were some things that I did good, there were some things I wish I saw,” he said. “I felt like I left three plays out there that could have affected the game.

“There were a couple things I saw after the game that I wish I would have seen during the game, but now that I know what those things are, I can focus on that and it’ll open up a lot of things for me. That’s all I gotta do. Just do what I didn’t do last week and everything will be OK.

“Week 1, man. Now it’s time to get settled down, start correcting the small details, the small minor mistakes, and start playing football that’s closer to our standard.”

Reddick’s own personal standard is based on 23 ½ sacks the last two years. He’s one of only five NFL players with 10 or more sacks in each of the last two seasons.

But he never got close to Jared Goff Sunday at Ford Field.

“The standard that I hold for myself is higher than any expectations that anybody else could have,” he said. “I always want to do my best. I always want to show that I’m one of the best players. My expectations and my standards are always higher than what the fans could have, coaches could have.

“So the fact that I didn’t hit my standard? A lot of people telling me, ‘Oh, you played a great game,’ this, that and the third. Ah, but I didn’t play to my standard. I didn’t do what I wanted to do. And that’s all I’m focusing on. I’m focusing on that for Minnesota and then every week going forward.”

The Eagles’ vaunted defensive line managed only one sack against the Lions – it was split between Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham and came on an aborted play when Goff didn’t initially field Frank Ragnow’s center snap.

After last year’s disastrous 29-sack season, Reddick was brought in to revive the Eagles’ moribund pass rush.

Yeah, it’s only one game, but this wasn’t the start anybody wanted.

“There’s a lot of things that go into it that the fans don’t realize, the fans don’t know, but I’m not going to get into that,” he said.

“Fans are going to say what they want to say and have their own opinions no matter what anybody says. So I wasn't worried about that. I know it’s Philly, I know it’s a tough crowd, I’m not going to let it phase me. The only thing I’m worried about is playing great football.”

Reddick will make his home debut Monday night against the Vikings at the Linc, just a few miles from where he played high school football at Haddon Heights and the same stadium where he played college football for Temple.

The hype meter is going to be off the charts, but Reddick will be ignoring it.

“I'm not going to get caught up in the hype,” he said. “I’m just focused right now on being better than I was in Week 1. Fixing the things that I didn’t do right in Week 1. And that’s all that I’m focused on.

“I’m not going to get caught up in, ‘Oh, you’re back home.’ I’m not going to let that stuff distract me. All I’m worried about is playing good football for the Philadelphia Eagles.”