Haason Reddick isn't saying what his plans are for the mandatory minicamp

Haason Reddick might . . . or might not show up for the team's two-day mandatory minicamp this week. He isn't saying.

The Jets edge rusher declined to comment to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post during Reddick's appearance at a Family Fun & Fitness day Sunday.

The Jets haven't seen Reddick since he passed his physical following a March 29 trade from the Eagles. He skipped the entire voluntary offseason program, including nine organized team activities, and forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus in his contract.

The team's mandatory minicamp starts Tuesday and ends Wednesday, and Reddick will be fined roughly $50,000 if he doesn't show up.

Reddick, who has 50.5 sacks and 83 quarterback hits the past four seasons with the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles, was seeking a new contract before the trade. He has a non-guaranteed, $14.25 million remaining on the final year of his current deal.

Rather than pay Reddick, the Eagles signed former Jets defensive end Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million free agent deal.